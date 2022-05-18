Look inside the most expensive home to rent in Dewsbury on Rightmove

The living accommodation boasts an entrance hallway, downstairs storage cupboard, utility room with space for a washing machine and dryer with a worktop unit, a downstairs WC with low flush WC with sink basin, and access to the integral garage.

Upstairs is a lounge/dining room with open access to the high spec kitchen and double doors leading to the half decked back garden benefitting an outside tap, a large lounge with double doors to a balcony with the stunning views mentioned previously, and a second lounge or extra bedroom.

Up to the third floor you are met with a master bedroom with built in floor to ceiling wardrobes, doors to a balcony again enjoying the views, en-suite with low flush WC, wash basin and walk-in shower, a second double bedroom matching the floor to ceiling fitted wardrobes, plus a great sized third and fourth bedroom.

This property on Brewerton Lane, Dewsbury, is offered to let by William H Brown Lettings, priced £1,550 per calendar month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767160.

