Look inside the most expensive home to rent in Cleckheaton on Rightmove

The property on Lions Drive, Cleckheaton, is immaculately presented with high quality styling throughout, complemented by top-of-the range fixtures and fittings along with excellent living facilities.

The ground floor opens into the impressive entrance hallway with adjacent WC and space room, surrounded by well finished oak doors.

The open planned German kitchen boasts a large central island, including a wine cooler, and state of the art integrated appliances, with an adjacent storage room.

The live in kitchen/living room appeals a stand out signature red brick wall, with an internal dropped ceiling surrounded by LED lighting. A triple bi-folding door is to the rear of the living area leading to the lavish garden.

To the ground floor there is also a large spare room, which has ample space for an office/dining/play room.

The master bedroom is finished with LTV flooring and built in oak wardrobes. It stands out with the signature internal dropped ceiling surrounded by LED lighting and an en-suite, completed with ashlar tiles and top of the range bathroom fixtures.

The spacious bedrooms have plentiful room and are fitted with LTV flooring.

The main bathroom is fully ashlar tiled and finished with a high spec shower, bath, toilet, sink and an anthracite grey towel radiator. Sitting behind the bath is the decorative tile shelf, ideal for sanitary products or storage.

The generous garden is composed of premium turf, a patio area and enclosed wooden fencing for the dwelling. Adjacent to the garden is an optional garage with a grand driveway.

10 Lions Drive, Cleckheaton is offered to let by Swift Property Management and Consultancy Ltd, priced £895 per calendar month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 868686.

1. Kitchen 10 Lions Drive, Cleckheaton is offered to let by Swift Property Management and Consultancy Ltd, priced £895 per calendar month Photo Sales

2. Kitchen 10 Lions Drive, Cleckheaton is offered to let by Swift Property Management and Consultancy Ltd, priced £895 per calendar month Photo Sales

3. Living space 10 Lions Drive, Cleckheaton is offered to let by Swift Property Management and Consultancy Ltd, priced £895 per calendar month Photo Sales

4. Living space 10 Lions Drive, Cleckheaton is offered to let by Swift Property Management and Consultancy Ltd, priced £895 per calendar month Photo Sales