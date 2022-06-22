Look inside the most expensive home to rent in Birstall on Rightmove

Located within a short drive from Junction 27 of the M62 motorway network, it provides a convenient commute into nearby towns and cities.

It offers spacious accommodation that benefits from UPVC double glazing, gas central heating system, burglar alarm system and a detached garage to the rear.

The property briefly comprises of a breakfast kitchen, extended living/dining room, lounge, three bedrooms, bathroom, separate WC, ample off-street parking and gardens to the front and rear.

This property on Upper Batley Lane, Birstall is offered to rent by Watsons Property Services, Birstall, priced £950 per calendar month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767243.

1. Kitchen

2. Kitchen

3. Living room

4. Lounge