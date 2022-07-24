Look inside the most expensive home for rent in Hanging Heaton on Rightmove

The property includes parking for three cars, a garden at the rear and a small courtyard at the front.

It has a very generous sized lounge and kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining

The main bedroom has large built-in wardrobes for plenty of storage.

The second bedroom is suitable for an office or as a child’s bedroom.

The property also has a cellar for extra storage.

All furniture has been well maintained and kept to high standard, with carpets approximately 1.5 years old.

The property is in a very good location for the M1 and M62, with an journey of approximately 20 minutes to Leeds town centre.

This property on High Street, Hanging Heaton is offered for rent by OpenRent, London, priced £800 per calendar month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 020 3322 3265.

