This property on High Street, Hanging Heaton is offered for rent by OpenRent, London, priced £800 per calendar month

Look inside the most expensive home for rent in Hanging Heaton on Rightmove

This smart, furnished, two-bedroom end terrace property on a quiet cobbled street is set off from the main road.

By Dominic Brown
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 5:00 pm

The property includes parking for three cars, a garden at the rear and a small courtyard at the front.

It has a very generous sized lounge and kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining

The main bedroom has large built-in wardrobes for plenty of storage.

The second bedroom is suitable for an office or as a child’s bedroom.

The property also has a cellar for extra storage.

All furniture has been well maintained and kept to high standard, with carpets approximately 1.5 years old.

The property is in a very good location for the M1 and M62, with an journey of approximately 20 minutes to Leeds town centre.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 020 3322 3265.

1. Lounge

2. Living room

3. Kitchen

4. Kitchen

