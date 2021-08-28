Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury re-opens with a focus on well-being

Coffee morning at Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury

Following a long period of closure due to the pandemic, the church has re-opened its Saturday morning coffee shop, 9.45am to 11.45am, with a brand new name, The 3 Strand Café.

From Wednesday, September 8, it is starting a “Well-being Wednesday” with a different activity every week between 1.30pm and 4pm.

The first one is “Chair-a-cise”, a gentle but effective exercise led by retired physiotherapist, Sally Speight. All activities are £3.50. To book a place, call 07591 582848.

The church has not forgotten its roots though and will still serve its famous “potted meat” sandwiches between noon and 1pm every Wednesday, along with additional filling choices.

It would like to offer home-made cakes, made on the premises, so is looking for volunteers who like baking and are able to come along on a Tuesday, commencing on September 7, between 10am and 2pm or 6pm to 8.30pm. If you would like to help, call Jo on 07591 582848.

At 5pm there is a “time to unwind” for those finishing work and college with refreshments available and followed by a “Build Your Own Service” at 6pm.

A church spokesperson said: “We very much hope that we are offering something for everyone.

“We know how tough the pandemic has been for everyone and how much more isolated many people may now feel.