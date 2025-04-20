Abubakar Adam will be running the London Marathon in aid of Dewsbury Cares Community Group.

A Dewsbury resident will be running the London Marathon next Sunday to raise money for a volunteer community group based in the town.

Abubakar Adam, 53, will be pounding the streets of the capital in next weekend’s iconic event in aid of Dewsbury Cares Community Group.

The project is led by volunteers who rely on help and donations from within the community to help people in need in the town with food, clothing and support.

The group is also known for its free Christmas Day dinner event, which brings people together during the festive season.

Volunteers from Dewsbury Cares Community Group.

Abubakar, who runs with some of the group’s volunteers at Dewsbury Road Runners, said:

“Dewsbury Cares Community Group is a community project, it is not a charity. We don’t get any funding. Everything is community-related and we rely on the community for their help and donations.

“It’s run by the community itself, the volunteers don’t get paid and everybody gives their own time, including for the Christmas dinner at Christmas time. It’s about helping people in the community.

“The volunteers give their time and effort and it’s amazing how people come together for other people that require a bit of help and support.”

Abubakar, who only started running eight years ago, has already completed a few marathons.

But this will be the first time he has been selected for the London Marathon - at the seventh attempt.

He said: “I started running later in life, I am not a spring chicken, but I have met so many wonderful people. Marathons are so gruelling on your body afterwards and they take so much out of it. But it is amazing to get in the London Marathon. It is really hard to get in.

“It is dominant for people raising money for charities and I wanted to do it for something that means something to me.

“It is a wonderful project.”

To donate to Abubakar’s fundraiser for Dewsbury Cares Community Group, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/5mude-dewsbury-cares-community-group?attribution_id=sl:ff1481e0-ecec-4e70-87ed-0fa023e6b101&lang=en_GB&utm_campaign=man_ss_icons&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

The London Marathon takes place over 26.2 miles on the streets of the capital on Sunday, April 27, with over 56,000 runners expected to take part.