West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) station manager, Ant Devine, will be running Sunday’s London Marathon to raise funds for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Training for the gruelling 26-mile challenge has taken Ant - who is the programme advisor overseeing the WYFRS Birkenshaw redevelopment programme - 20 weeks and he is hoping to raise a total of £2,200 for the charity.

Ant chose the NSPCC as his chosen charity, as he adopted his three-year-old son in 2020 with his husband Dean and said he wants to give other young children the chance of a good start.

Ant Devine, station manager at the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service headquarters in Birkenshaw.

Ant, who has worked at the WYFRS headquarters in Birkenshaw for 14 years, said: “My son had a good start because he was fostered from birth and then came to us when he was 15 months old.

“Not every child has the best possible start and that’s why I chose to raise money for the NSPCC.

“There are many reasons why a child may need to find their forever family outside of their birth family. However, it can't be denied that the main reason for this is neglect, or the risk of the child being neglected.”

According to recent figures from the NSPCC, they have already helped 6.6 million children safe from abuse.

Ant Devine with husband Dean and their three-year-old son.

Ant says that without the support from fundraising this wouldn't have been possible, with 90 per cent of the charity’s funding coming from supporters.

Ant added: “Everything the NSPCC does protects children today and prevents abuse tomorrow.

“Every pound and penny make a difference.

“I was lucky enough to get awarded a marathon place with the charity and they have supported me through all the training.”

The NSPCC is the UK's leading children’s charity and have been looking out for children for over 130 years.

The charity prides itself on making a difference through its national helplines, therapeutic services, working with school’s, campaigning for change and through their groundbreaking research, helping to prevent abuse, rebuild children’s lives and support families.

Ant is almost halfway towards raising his goal of £2,200.

