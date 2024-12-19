Lollipop ladies and men: Kirklees confirm school crossing patrol service ‘will continue’ after petition launched by Dewsbury councillors
A petition had been launched by Dewsbury West’s Independent councillors Tanisha Bramwell and Ammar Anwar, stating that the council had written “to a number of workers” and “explained they would no longer be funding their positions”.
It was then claimed that these plans were “put on hold” and that their positions would be funded “for the time being”.
However, Kirklees Council has issued a reassuring statement insisting their services are still required.
Coun Munir Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environment and Highways at Kirklees Council said:
“There are no plans in place to alter the school crossing patrol provision or how the service is funded, and the council will continue to provide this service across Kirklees.”
Reacting to the Coun Ahmed’s statement, Coun Bramwell said: “We would like a commitment from Kirklees Council that these jobs are safe for the foreseeable future, that they are not going to be questioned again and that they have not just put this on hold because we can’t afford to lose these workers.
“I don’t believe they will commit to it but I will remain optimistic. If they don’t commit to it we are ensuring that we receive 3,000 signatures so we can bring it to a full council debate if needed.”
