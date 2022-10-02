Local Offer aiming to ‘transform SEND provision across Kirklees’
Parents and carers of children with SEND in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Mirfield and Ravensthorpe are being encouraged to attend drop-in sessions at their local library to find out more about support and services.
The Local Offer team will be heading to libraries in October to provide parents and carers with the details they need about support for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities.
Councillor Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “The Local Offer is a fantastic resource which we are keen to share with our families. It helps some of our most vulnerable children and is one of the ways we are transforming SEND provision across Kirklees.
“I’m so pleased that we are continuing to go out into our communities and chat to residents.”
Councillor Viv Kendrick, cabinet member for children, added: “Supporting children and young people to be happy and to achieve is key to ensuring they get the best possible start.
“Everyone is welcome to call into these informal events, where we can provide so much information for people affected by SEND. We are hugely committed to making a difference for local families.”
Library sessions are being held on:
October 3, 10am, Cleckheaton
October 10, 10am, Heckmondwike
October 21, 10am, Rawthorpe/Dalton
October 24, 10am, Mirfield
November 3, 1pm, Greenwood/Ravensthorpe
November 7, 10am, Lindley
November 21, 10am, Huddersfield Central
December 2, 3pm, Kirkheaton
December 16, 2pm, Birkby
Parents and carers can also visit www.kirkleeslocaloffer.org.uk, which has further information for children, young people and families affected by SEND.