The Local Offer team will be heading to libraries in October to provide parents and carers with the details they need about support for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Councillor Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “The Local Offer is a fantastic resource which we are keen to share with our families. It helps some of our most vulnerable children and is one of the ways we are transforming SEND provision across Kirklees.

“I’m so pleased that we are continuing to go out into our communities and chat to residents.”

Cleckheaton Library is set to host a Local Offer drop-in session on Monday 3 October, from 10:00am, to help parents and carers find out more about SEND support and services.

Councillor Viv Kendrick, cabinet member for children, added: “Supporting children and young people to be happy and to achieve is key to ensuring they get the best possible start.

“Everyone is welcome to call into these informal events, where we can provide so much information for people affected by SEND. We are hugely committed to making a difference for local families.”

Library sessions are being held on:

October 3, 10am, Cleckheaton

October 10, 10am, Heckmondwike

October 21, 10am, Rawthorpe/Dalton

October 24, 10am, Mirfield

November 3, 1pm, Greenwood/Ravensthorpe

November 7, 10am, Lindley

November 21, 10am, Huddersfield Central

December 2, 3pm, Kirkheaton

December 16, 2pm, Birkby

