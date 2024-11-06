Family and friends of Natalie Audsley, who passed away in 2019, presented The Kirkwood with a cheque for £13,000 following their fundraising efforts in August.

The group included the husband and sons – Jason, Elliott and Lucas – of Natalie Audsley, who was cared for by The Kirkwood before she passed away in 2019 at 45-years-old.

A presentation evening was held on October 19, where the cheque for £13,000 was handed over to the hospice and which included a raffle and live music.

Speaking about the group’s achievement, Jason said: “I’m totally amazed at the amount of funds we have raised for The Kirkwood.

The group walked 50 miles over two days in August, including stopping at Huddersfield Town Football Club.

“The care The Kirkwood offer people is inspiring. We do the walk because we believe in what The Kirkwood does and how it helps people. How it cares for people like Natalie and how it looks out for families like mine.

“I’m proud of everyone who has taken part in the events we have done.

"I won’t ever stop supporting The Kirkwood due to how the charity has supported me and my family, it means too much, and we’ll never not try and raise funds for what is a brilliant charity.”

Starting at the Shepherd’s Boy pub in Dewsbury, the group collectively walked 50 miles across two days in August, covering Batley, Birstall, Birkenshaw, Cleckheaton, Scholes, Brighouse, Bradley Roundabout, and Mirfield on the first day, including stopping at Huddersfield Town Football Club where the group was treated to a tour of the grounds.

The second day saw the group walk from Dewsbury to Thornhill Lees, Ossett, and Earlsheaton, covering this route twice to take the total distance to 50 miles.

In return for their fundraising efforts, family and friends who took part in the walk were given a The Kirkwood hoodie.

The 50 miles distance was significant, as this year would have been Natalie’s 50th birthday. Over the years, the group has raised over £30,000 for The Kirkwood, a Huddersfield-based hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

More information about The Kirkwood hospice can be found on its website, The Kirkwood.