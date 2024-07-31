Local care home joins hundreds of other care home residents for Barchester's quiz night

By Jane LongstaffContributor
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:05 BST
Staff and residents from Barchester’s Spen Court care home, in Heckmondwike, joined fellow keen quizzers from over 250 Barchester care homes and hospitals across the whole of the UK, including Wales, Scotland, Jersey and the Isle of Wight, to put their collective general knowledge to the test.

The third Barchester Big Quiz took place on July 30 when Spen Court got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital had the best quizzers. The quiz marked Barchester’s 100th live event so there was a centennial theme - from historical humdingers and geographical gazumpers to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums, the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Paula Pearson said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - several of our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved! We did very well and got a really good score, we can’t wait to see how well we did in comparison with all the other homes.”

Molly Lund, resident at Spen Court said: “It has been a lovely afternoon. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”

Residents of Spen Court

Spen Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Spen Court provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.

