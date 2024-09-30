Local budding actress, nine-year-old Paige, competing for a place in World Monologue Games global finals

Nine-year-old Paige Brearley, who performs with the Carlinghow Theatre Company in Batley, has reached the regional finals in the World Monologue Games, a competition which attracts entrants from over 100 countries.

Paige’s entry for this round of the competition will be broadcast online on October 6 alongside other entries from the United Kingdom, Egypt and Canada.

Paige will be performing Good Impressions by Emma-Louise Tinniswood, which explores a young girl’s first meeting with her dad’s new girlfriend.

Paige’s mum, Laura, spoke about how Paige has been preparing for the regional finals: “Paige loves doing things like this [...] she prepared by choosing the monologue and she liked this one because she could play a different type of character.

“She has spent time learning it because it has got to be performed from memory, and practising the different emotions.”

Paige’s entry will be judged by heads of international acting schools, Hollywood producers and Emmy-winning casting directors.

"[I’m] excited but nervous for her because it’s a big deal,” Laura added.

Paige began acting at five years old, and has been involved in productions including the 2022 film The Railway Children Return and Sky’s Robin and the Hoods.

As well as juggling her time between preparing her entry for the competition and this year’s rehearsals for Carlinghow Theatre Company’s pantomime, Paige has also recently achieved her RSL Screen Acting Grade 2 qualification.

After an initial round which involved submitting a performance of the monologue, Paige and the other regional entrants were required to submit a second recording of the same monologue. Once judging for the regional round has concluded, Paige will find out if she has progressed to the global finals of the competition.

Pete Malicki, an Australian producer and monologue expert who founded the World Monologue Games in 2020, said: “The quality of submissions has significantly improved since we launched the event at the beginning of the pandemic. I’m excited to see what this year’s competitors bring to the table after an incredibly strong qualifying round.”

This year will be the fifth edition of the World Monologue Games, which sees entrants take part from over 100 countries. More information can be found here.