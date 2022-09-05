Liz Truss ‘has no long-term plan to put the country back on its feet’, says Batley and Spen MP

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, Conservative MP Liz Truss was announced as the new Prime Minister following Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

Speaking after the announcement, Batley and Spen MP Ms Leadbeater said: “Like the whole country, Batley and Spen is crying out for new leadership and a fresh approach to the really serious challenges confronting us, but changing the face at the top of the Conservative Party isn’t the answer.

“Liz Truss has been a member of the government for the past ten years while our economy got weaker, our public services were starved of resources, and our streets became less safe.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Instead of dealing with those problems, the Tories have spent the summer arguing amongst themselves and showing just how divided and out of touch they are.

“Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have put forward Labour’s comprehensive and costly plan to freeze everybody’s gas and electricity bills by extending the windfall tax on the excess profits of producers.

“At the same time Liz Truss says tax cuts that benefit higher earners most and deliver less than £8 a year to the lowest earners are ‘fair’.

“Far too many people here in Batley and Spen are facing real hardship and are fearful of what the winter months will bring, while businesses and community organisations risk going to the wall.