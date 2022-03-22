Liversedge woman reveals emotional toll at Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry

Alison Hall outside Hightown Post Office, Halifax Road, Liversedge

Alison Hall finally had her name cleared by the Court of Appeal last year following one of the UK’s biggest miscarriages of justice.

Alison, of Liversedge, was sentenced to 120 hours of community service after admitting false accounting in 2011.

Ten years later, her conviction, along with those of dozens of other former sub-postmasters, was quashed.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, a witness statement from Alison was read out at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry. Here is what she said.

“I began working for the Post Office as a sub-postmaster at the Hightown branch on February 16, 2005. I had no previous Post Office experience.

“Prior to working for the Post Office I had worked at the local primary school for some 12 years employed as an assistant cook and also as a non-teaching assistant.

"I have also worked at the local Tesco supermarket for approximately five years. Due to working at the school and local supermarket I knew almost everybody in the area.

“I had known that the Post Office was for sale and applied to purchase the business and the adjoining premises.

"After one interview we were told that our application had been successful and accordingly we sold our own home and took out a business loan to purchase the business and adjoining premises at a total cost of £265,000. The premises adjoining the shop was going to be our new home.

“I initially received five days' training in a centre in Leeds, which was focused on sales.

"I then received one week on-site support, where I received a one-time instruction on how to do an end of week balance.

“I can’t remember the name of my area manager as I hardly ever saw him.

"He attended site approximately every six weeks for about three months. However, he only stayed on site for approximately 15 minutes each visit.

“The business began to grow and consequently we took out a £15,000 loan with NatWest bank to expand the premises and the services that we could offer.

"We made enquiries about installing a National Lottery terminal. This was itself approved and led to a substantial growth in our business.

“The business was doing so well that in April 2010 we applied for and were approved to take over a disused Post Office in Roberttown, which was very close to where we live.

"Our plan was for my daughter to largely run the branch, with me splitting my time between the two premises.

"Our plan was to model the new branch on the existing branch as it had a similar demographic.

“On August 28, 2010 I had a visit from a member of staff from the Post Office.

“The lady who attended was going to update the Horizon system.

"I told her that I had received approximately thirty-six transaction correction slips and that the system showed a shortfall of about £13,000.

"I was at that point relieved that I had someone who could potentially help me to rectify the system.

“Unfortunately, I was offered no assistance and told to close the Post Office immediately.

“I was then subjected to a formal audit in September 2010 and suspended.

"The auditor said the discrepancies appeared to be from scratchcard sales.

"I believe the date of my suspension was September 3, 2010. I received written confirmation of my suspension in October 2010.

“I attended an interview at the Leeds Post Office headquarters with proof of sales and stock of scratchcards for the period in question. However, they were completely dismissed.

"They were not interested in my material and refused to look at it.

“I appealed my suspension and my appeal was heard at Leeds Post Office headquarters.

"My employment was terminated following the meeting and following my appeal, I received confirmation of the termination of my employment by letter, which was received on Christmas Eve 2010.

“The legal advice received during my interview with the Post Office investigation team was minimal. After I was told the interview would be held under caution, my solicitor was told he wasn’t allowed to intervene throughout the interview.

“I was summoned to appear at the Batley and Dewsbury Magistrates Court after being charged with theft. I believe I attended twice.

"I was then ordered to appear at Leeds Crown Court. The legal advice I received during my appearance in the crown court was to accept the plea bargain.

"I was informed that if I pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, I would avoid prison. I felt pressured to accept this advice and was convicted.

"I pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of false accounting to avoid a full trial, and the probability of a custodial sentence for theft.

“I was subsequently ordered to perform 120 hours' community service and was subject to a confiscation order where I had to repay the shortfall of £14,842.57 and costs in the sum of £1,000 within a period of 12 months.

"I took out a loan in the sum of £10,000 and used up money from the remaining business for the remainder.

“I was in tears when I was told that I was responsible for the arrears. I had never told my partner of the problems and was now faced with telling him and my immediate family.

“I had wrongly believed that the Post Office staff had attended to help me sort out the problem.

"I was angry and frustrated that no one would listen to me. I was horrified by the accusations.

“Following the audit at my office and discovery of the shortfall, I was suspended immediately with no pay. I never received another penny.

“I was given a period of 12 months to pay back the shortfall of £14,842 plus £1,000 court or prosecution costs. I also had to pay my own legal costs of £2,650.

“When I was accused of committing criminal offences, I knew that they were wrong.

"I had evidence to prove that there was no shortfall and had receipts to show that I was innocent.

"I was frustrated and angry at every step as no one was prepared to look at the evidence which I had.

“I was not able to sleep at night and was sleeping in a separate room to my partner as I was tossing and turning each night and did not wish to disturb him. He was still working for the NHS on a full time basis.

“When the Post Office was closed, I could not avoid being questioned about the reasons behind it as we still ran our other business from the same premises.

"I was forced to make up stories as I did not want to tell people the truth of my situation.

“I also had to explain why our other branch was not opening.

"I was ashamed of the accusations and had been proud to be considered as a pillar of the community.

"I knew all of my regular customers and if an older customer did not come into the shop at their usual time, I would check up on them.

"I knew that if the accusations were made public, all of my previous community work would be for nothing, and I would never be trusted again.

“Once I was convicted, I was required to perform 120 hours of community service. This was completed by working in a charity shop.

"I would tell customers who knew me that I was helping out a friend and that it was only for a short time.

“I no longer felt as though I could be an active member of the community and withdrew from community activities.

“I have suffered problems with my mental health because of this injustice.

“I employed family members and friends to work within the Post Office and my shop.

"As I was no longer able to work within the Post Office and I could not keep all of the team working the same hours, I was forced to reduce hours or let people go altogether.

"This was very difficult as I had not told any of my wider family or friends about the charges that I had faced.

"I was forced to continue to lie to my friends and family as a result. Relationships became strained and this was extremely stressful as it changed who I was.

“The community lost the opportunity to gain employment and also lost the chance for the Post Office to re-open in a community where the shop had been closed for several years.

"That community only had one convenience store and the presence of the Post Office would have made a massive difference in the area.

“In opening the new branch, my daughter would have been given the opportunity of employment in the Roberttown Post Office and store to help me grow the business.

"The conviction and termination of my employment stopped that opportunity from becoming a reality.

“My mother died without the knowledge that I was innocent.

“I always felt as though I was an important member of our local community and enjoyed helping whenever possible.

"I have lived in the area for most of my life and lost more than 10 years of actively participating in that community life.

“Nothing can undo what me and my family have been subjected to.