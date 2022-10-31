Born in Chesterfield on October 24,1922, Dorothy Crowther moved to Oakenshaw as a child with her parents.

Dorothy’s first school was Littletown Infant and Nursery School on Bradford Road, before she went on to study at Oakenshaw School and then Whitcliffe Mount High School in Cleckheaton.

After her education Dorothy went on to work at Harrison Gardner & Co, which was based on Halifax Road in Liversedge before it moved to Bradford in 2006. Dorothy worked there until her retirement.

Dorothy Crowther celebrates her 100th Birthday at her home in Liversedge.

However, throughout her adult life Dorothy also enjoyed teaching song and dance at the Blackfoot ballroom in Bradford.

Dorothy met her husband, Jack, in 1939 and just four years later, in 1943, they married at St Andrew’s Church in Oakenshaw.

The newly wedded couple moved to Hightown, Liversedge in 1948, where Dorothy still lives today.

Dorothy and Jack spent more than 60 wonderful years together, celebrating their diamond anniversary in 2003, just before Jack passed away.

Dorothy and Jack have four children: Carol, Sandra, Jackie and Stuart. They also have seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Dorothy celebrated her milestone on Sunday, October 23, surrounded by family, before turning 100 on Monday, October 24, when she received one of the first birthday cards from His Majesty The King.

Joanne Holland, Dorothy’s granddaughter, said: “She fondly remembers our late Queen’s coronation and has been fortunate enough to be one of the first in the country to receive a birthday greeting from our new King, Charles III.

“Today, surrounded by her big family, she shares some wonderful stories of her childhood and adult life - she’s a funny lady.

“She still enjoys a small glass of red wine (splash of lemonade) most evenings. Maybe this has been the secret to a wonderful long life, who knows.

“She was absolutely thrilled to receive her envelope from Buckingham Palace.