Liversedge woman begins weight loss journey after comment from husband

Suzanne Savage was triggered into losing weight after a comment made to her by her husband.

Suzanne Savage, 54, found herself struggling to breathe after a day walking with their border collies while on a mini break at her and her husband’s motorhome.

Suzanne said to her husband, Peter, while they were walking uphill that it felt like “torture” when her husband turned to her and said “well you do need to lose weight” - the truth she didn’t want to hear.

“My self-esteem took a big blow,” explains Suzanne and feelings of self-loathing surfaced.

Suzanne has lost four stone since June 2021.

In June 2021, Suzanne went along to Kathryn Cooke’s Liversedge Slimming World group to tackle the problem.

Suzanne said: “I found the group brilliant.

“Kathryn was so welcoming and the group so friendly.

“I quickly learned how to make lots of meals that were normal meals but adapted with a few tweaks.

“I love spaghetti carbonara, it's so tasty and quick to make and because it’s free food I don’t have to weigh it , measure it or count it - I can have as much as I want.”

Research has uncovered a key factor as to why some people find it harder to maintain a healthy weight compared to others.

The research showed that some people struggle because they have a “low satiety response” - meaning that some people find it harder to satisfy their appetites.

This means people find it harder recognising appetite signals, are more likely to reach for snacks and take longer to feel full after eating and therefore end up consuming more calories.

These people also find it especially difficult to follow a restrictive or calorie-counted diet plan, and find it harder to lose weight on that kind of programme.

However, there is some good news, the research also shows that choosing certain types of food - such as foods lower in energy density (or calories per gram) - can help people with a low satiety response feel more in control of their appetite and protect them from the risk of over-consuming calories - making it easier to lose weight.

Suzanne has now gone on to lose four stone since June last year due to eating lots of low energy density foods - which are lower in calories - which also come under the long list of “free foods” at Slimming World groups.

Suzanne said: “I make my own burgers every week using five per cent mince and add our favourite herbs and spices.

“Peter is really supportive and will have my meals ready for me after I have been to my Slimming World group in Liversedge on Thursday.

“We love trying new recipes from the recipe books and magazines.

“I love the convenience of the range of Slimming World foods I can get too and always have them in the freezer for those days that just run away from you.

“Going to the group is what keeps me grounded, I love going to the group every week and seeing others do well too - there’s no feeling like it.

“Kathryn, the consultant, keeps us updated on new products as well as helping members make the right choices on a night or meal out.

“I have so much more energy now.

“I love going for walks with my two Border Collies and since I have lost the weight I’ve found the hills and slopes so much easier to tackle.”

Suzanne now loves walking so much that she will be tackling Pen-y-ghent in the Yorkshire Dales this summer with friends and her dogs.

Suzanne is now also part of Kathryn’s social team and helps out at the group every week.

“They’re not getting rid of me, I’m part of the furniture!” Suzanne added.

Slimming World's food optimising plan is based on an understanding of how the macronutrient content and energy density of foods affect satiation and satiety, and has been actively involved in research in this area for nearly 30 years.

This research builds on the evidence that filling up on low energy dense foods naturally limits energy intake, reduces hunger and results in better weight loss, and weight maintenance.