The sun came out for the Liversedge Summer Fair on Saturday as people flocked to the King George V playing fields for a community get-together.

Hundreds of people at the second Liversedge Summer Fair event enjoyed market stalls, artisan makers, food and drink, entertainment and a bouncy castle in glorious sunshine.

Organiser Emily Parkin said:

"The fair was a huge success with even more people turning out and thoroughly enjoying themselves. Even the weather was on our side with sunshine all day!

"The falconry, bouncy castle and princess were really popular with the kids and there were some fantastic crafters, makers and local traders. The tombola was always busy, raising lots of money for West End Park's Under 12s football team.

"Thank you to the local community for supporting us for the second year in a row - see you next year!”

Here are some photos from the event.

1 . Liversedge Summer Fair From the left, Thomas Rushforth, nine, Eli Richardson, two, and Jack Rushforth, nine. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Liversedge Summer Fair Chris Bowman with Robyn Bowman, five, and Sarah Hey with Evie Bowman, two. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Liversedge Summer Fair Organiser Emily Parkin with her The Littlest Cupcake stall. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Liversedge Summer Fair Addison Edkins, 11, on the Farmer Family Sweets stall at Liversedge Summer Fair Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales