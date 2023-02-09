Talented artist, Tilly Cardle, 13, created ‘Together’ to celebrate the lives of Yvonne Briggs and Julie Land - and has been supported by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater who was one of the first in line to buy a print.

Now, supported by her parents, she hopes to hit her intended target by selling many more at £5 each.

The St John Fisher School Catholic Voluntary Academy pupil said: “When I was little, I did art for fun, as a hobby. Then I started getting better at it.

Talented artist, Tilly Cardle, presenting her 'Together' painting to Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

“And because I like doing art I thought maybe I could paint something for them together. I use water-based paints.

“I was going to do an ocean with big waves. Then I decided to add two birds for my grandmas finally being free. I was thinking of how far I’ve come without them. I think they’d be proud.”

Tilly’s dad, James, is supporting her fundraising by making prints of the original painting, with 30 already being sold – including to the Dewsbury school’s headteacher, as well as Tilly’s head of year.

Money will be split equally between the Stroke Association and the mental health charity MIND.

Ms Leadbeater said: “What a lovely thought, and what a fantastic painting Tilly has created.

“I’m delighted to be able to buy one for my constituency office in Heckmondwike, and I urge everyone to support such an amazing young artist, and not one but two good causes.”