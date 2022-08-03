Liversedge resident secures holiday to Tenerife with Jet2 - for just £33.93

Jason Luty from Liversedge.

Jason Luty successfully “Bid on a Break” with Jet2holidays and secured a 4-star holiday to the largest of the Canary Islands for a bargain price.

After placing his bid of £33.93 through the tour operator’s campaign, Jason was told that he had entered the lowest unique bid on the holiday.

Because Jason had placed the lowest unique bid, he was able to purchase the seven-night holiday to the Iberostar Bouganville Playa in Tenerife, for two adults and two children, for that same price.

Jason said: “I saw the competition and thought ‘why not give it a try?’, not thinking for a minute I would win.

“I simply plucked a figure out of nowhere, which was completely random!”

Jet2holidays’ “Bid for a Break” campaign, which offers holidaymakers the opportunity to bid for their next holiday each week on the tour operator’s mobile app, returned earlier this year and follows the success of the campaign in 2021.

Twenty-three holidaymakers successfully “Bid on a Break” with Jet2holidays last year and secured a holiday for the same price as their lowest bid.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Congratulations to Jason for successfully bidding for a holiday with Jet2holidays through our ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign.

“With international travel now fully unlocked, we know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine, and we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for potentially only a few pence.

“With some fantastic holidays available to bid on each week, make sure you get involved and have a bid in mind for next week’s holiday.

“We wish Jason a lovely holiday in Tenerife!”

To get involved, all customers need to do is download the Jet2holidays app on the App Store or Google Play, add in their bid to the nearest pence and then cross their fingers.

If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy the holiday for that price.

For bidders who are unsuccessful, all is not lost, as they will receive a special discount code giving them £60 off their next holiday with Jet2holidays.

Bids open at 9am on a Monday and can be placed until noon on the Thursday, before the lowest unique bid is announced on the same day.