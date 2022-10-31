The fundraising day, held at the Bradford Road home, was organised by staff members Kate Rankin and Marie Armitage and involved a coffee morning, the sale of cakes and buns, a raffle and the chance to win a cash prize, which was hidden inside a balloon.

Yorkshire-based magician, Rod Williams, then treated staff, residents and their families to a performance in the afternoon.

And Kate was thrilled with the total amount raised.

Staff at Ings House Nursing Home in Liversedge hosted a charity to raise money for breast cancer research, organised by Kate Rankin (front right) and Marie Armitage (front left), with manager Carolyn Orman in between.

She said: “It went better than expected. The final total raised was £574 and everyone pulled together.

“We had staff helping on the day, my mum and daughter came to help blow up the balloons, one of our residents’ daughter was in charge of selling the buns and one of the residents sold the raffle tickets.

“One of the residents won first prize in the raffle, so she was over the moon!

“Rod was brilliant too. The residents loved it. He got staff involved, he got the residents involved and then he got some of the kids who turned up in the afternoon involved too.

Ings House resident Margaret Reynolds, left, who won first prize in the raffle, celebrates with staff member Leanne Tracey.

“It was nice to see everyone all in pink, with pink glasses, wigs and tops. We have had four members of staff who have all had breast cancer and they have all come out of the other end so it means a lot to us.”