A paediatrician by background, with over 38 years NHS experience, Dr Oade has held a variety of senior roles across Yorkshire before taking post with NHS England.

Dr Oade graduated in Medicine from the University of Leeds and went on to train in Manchester and the North West before holding roles in Calderdale, Hull and Leeds.

Throughout her career, she has encouraged and supported women to succeed in consultant and leadership positions of their own.

Dr Yvette Oade.

On hearing of her award, she said: “I am delighted, honoured and humbled to receive this honour – I have enjoyed every day of my career, working with fantastic people, all of whom are focussed on doing their best for patients and the service.

“This recognition is the icing on the cake.”

Dr Oade is also a lay member of council for the University of Leeds, a trustee for Yorkshire Cancer Research and vice chair and trustee of Leeds Hospitals Charity.

In May 2020, after seven years in post, Dr Oade retired as chief medical officer and deputy chief executive for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, one of the country’s largest providers.

She promptly returned to the NHS to provide clinical leadership in the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine within NHS England’s North East and Yorkshire team and later took on the wider medical director role.

A resident of Liversedge, she has been married to her husband Anthony for 36 years and has one daughter, Stephanie who is a junior doctor in West Yorkshire.

She is also a doting grandmother to Sam, aged 18 months.

NHS North East and Yorkshire regional director, Richard Barker CBE, said: “I am absolutely delighted Yvette has been recognised for her work in the NHS and services to women.

“Yvette has led a remarkable career and this award is a credit to her unwavering commitment and exemplary medical leadership within our NHS over many years.”

Dozens of NHS staff have been recognised in this year’s New Year Honours list ahead of the health service's 75th birthday.

The honours have been awarded to an array of NHS staff including front line doctors and nurses, hospital volunteers and leaders in the world beating Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The head of the NHS praised hard working and dedicated NHS staff across England who have been recognised once again in this year’s list.

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: “Thanks to the hard work of everyone in our skilled, compassionate and dedicated NHS team, we have continued to deliver the best possible care for patients and recover services affected during the pandemic over the last year.

"As the NHS heads into its 75th year, I am delighted to see the fantastic work of so many of my excellent health service colleagues reflected again in this year’s honours, including many for their work during the pandemic and the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“I want to congratulate all those receiving recognition today for their fantastic efforts."

The New Year Honours List 2023 marks the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK.

