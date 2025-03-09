A Liversedge Knit and Natter group has raised nearly £4,000 for various charities in just 12 months.

Liversedge Knit and Natter group raise nearly £4,000 for charity
Tesco Cleckheaton’s Community Champion, Melanie Smiles, was invited along to St Andrew’s Methodist Church, on Bradford Road in Liversedge, to see two cheques being handed over after the hard work by the kind-hearted volunteers.
The first was for £500 to Ken Moran from the Spenborough Royal British Legion and the second cheque was to Caroline Holt project coordinator for the Haven to the value of £1,300.
Knit and Natter has also supported other charities over the last 12 months including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the RLNI, the Kirkwood hospice, Yorkshire Children’s Cancer, Marie Curie, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, Guide Dogs, Take Heart Leeds infirmary, prostate cancer and Mind mental health.
The ladies have also knitted premature baby coats and hats for the NHS and cardigans and jackets for Rainbow Baby Bank Heckmondwike.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.