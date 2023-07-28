The long-term partnership will see Leading Edge Signage and Graphics, which is headquartered on Wakefield Road in Liversedge, become a principal partner and provide financial support to the club.

The home of Liversedge Football Club, on Quaker Lane in Hightown, has been officially renamed as the Leading Edge Clayborn Stadium ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.

The firm, one of the UK’s biggest signage and graphics manufacturers with 45 employees, will install a suite of 100 new signs to create a fresh visual experience for fans and visitors on the approach to, and within, the stadium.

Joseph Walton in action for Liversedge FC against Whitby Town last season

The newly installed signage will include perimeter boards dedicated to sponsors, offering them prominent visibility within the stadium.

Matthew Evans, managing director of Leading Edge, said: “Supporting the local community has always been at the forefront of our values and this partnership is also important to me on a personal level – I grew up on Quaker Lane and have fond memories of watching matches from being a teenager into adulthood.

“Investing in the stadium and the club further strengthens our ties to the area and supports our aims of creating a positive impact on the local economy while fostering a sense of pride among our employees.

"We look forward to working closely with the club, players and fans to achieve shared success and create a brighter future for all, both on and off the field.”

The ground has been renamed the Leading Edge Clayborn Stadium ahead of the start of the new season

Sharon Osborne, co-owner of Liversedge FC, added: “We are delighted to announce this significant milestone in our journey as a football club.

"When we had the opportunity to meet Matthew and his team, it became apparent that they would be a perfect partner for the club as a long established, successful local business.

“Their involvement plays a pivotal role in propelling us towards our long-term stability goals and represents a strong vote of confidence in our vision and ambitions for the future of the club.

