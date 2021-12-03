Liversedge firm to host first coffee morning as part of Christmas toy drive

The coffee morning will be held at CoffeeSafe's premises on Halifax Road in Liversedge

CoffeeSafe, which maintains the safety of traditional espresso and bean to cup coffee machines, will hold its first community coffee morning on Saturday, December 4, at which people can donate toys for the appeal.

General manager Martyn Longstaff said: "CoffeeSafe would like to build relationships by bringing our local community together through a relaxed coffee morning. Why not call in for a coffee and a cake?

"We are also running a toy drive to help give local children a better Christmas.

"If you feel you can help, then please bring your donations along on the day. We welcome new, unwrapped toys, suitable for children of any age.

"All donations will be distributed through local food banks."

The coffee morning will be held at CoffeeSafe's premises at 288 Halifax Road, Liversedge, from 9am-12pm.