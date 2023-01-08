‘My Life and Adventures with The Sedge’ details Michael Holmes’ devotion to the Clayborn side from his birth in 1946 until the club’s most successful season during the 2021-22 campaign in which they claimed a league and cup double.

Mr Holmes, who lives in Mirfield, said: “It’s all about how my connection to Liversedge came about, being elevated onto the committee and all the stories in between.

“My grandfather was involved with the original Liversedge having played for them after the first world war, and my dad was involved with the new Liversedge - the second coming – which was after the second world war.

Life-long Liversedge FC fan Michael Holmes, with a copy of his book, ‘My Life and Adventures with The Sedge’

“My parents started taking me to the football as soon as I was born. From there, as life went on, instead of just watching, I got more involved.”

The book, which has many fascinating tales from the 76-year-old, who now helps out on car park duties on match days, is available to buy online from the Liversedge FC website – liversedgefc.co.uk/product/my-life-adventures-with-the-sedge/ – and is priced at £7.