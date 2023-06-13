Route 62 Bikers set off on their 180 mile journey from the cafe they share their name with on Huddersfield Road at 9am on Sunday, June 11 to raise money for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity.

Other riders joined the 30-strong group at Route 59 Cafe in Skipton, while North Yorkshire Fire Rescue had an engine waiting at the finish line in Settle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has also recently held a car wash and two car boot sales which have helped to raise a total of around £3,200 for the charity.

The group outside the Route 62 cafe ahead of their charity bike ride to Settle

Founded by Simon and Amanda Mann in March 2022 after arranging a charity ride as part of the Get Beau to Sloan campaign, some of the bikers were wearing rainbows in memory of the little girl from Liversedge who sadly passed away last week.

After the ride, Simon said: “The ride went well and the weather was kind. We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who played a part in making it a great success.”