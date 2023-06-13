News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Liversedge bikers raise more than £3,000 for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity on 180-mile journey to Settle via Glasson Dock.

Generous bikers from Liversedge have raised more than £3,000 on a charity motorbike ride from West Yorkshire to Settle, via Glasson Dock in Lancashire.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Route 62 Bikers set off on their 180 mile journey from the cafe they share their name with on Huddersfield Road at 9am on Sunday, June 11 to raise money for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity.

Other riders joined the 30-strong group at Route 59 Cafe in Skipton, while North Yorkshire Fire Rescue had an engine waiting at the finish line in Settle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group has also recently held a car wash and two car boot sales which have helped to raise a total of around £3,200 for the charity.

The group outside the Route 62 cafe ahead of their charity bike ride to SettleThe group outside the Route 62 cafe ahead of their charity bike ride to Settle
The group outside the Route 62 cafe ahead of their charity bike ride to Settle
Most Popular

Founded by Simon and Amanda Mann in March 2022 after arranging a charity ride as part of the Get Beau to Sloan campaign, some of the bikers were wearing rainbows in memory of the little girl from Liversedge who sadly passed away last week.

After the ride, Simon said: “The ride went well and the weather was kind. We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who played a part in making it a great success.”

Read More
Liversedge bikers raise more than £3,000 for Leeds-based children's charity on 2...
A North Yorkshire Fire Rescue had an engine waiting at the finish line in Settle.A North Yorkshire Fire Rescue had an engine waiting at the finish line in Settle.
A North Yorkshire Fire Rescue had an engine waiting at the finish line in Settle.
Related topics:West YorkshireLiversedgeLancashire