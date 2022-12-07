Tracey Bedford-King was nominated for Author of the Year at the Queens in Business Club’s Reign Like A Queen 2022 awards celebration.

And although she didn’t pick up the prize at the ceremony, held within the Copthorne Tara Hotel in Kensington on Saturday, her chapter within Stronger Than Ever, based on her own personal experiences, aims to tell other people that “they can overcome anything.”

Tracey, who sets up businesses as well as working for Relax Kids, a service which aims to help children feel more positive, said:

“We’re all winners because we have braved sharing our story with the world and meeting up with so many strong women was great.

“We are all such a supportive community, cheerleading each other on and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.

“I only joined Queens in Business about a year ago and it is a support group for women entrepreneurs and they help you to do well in your business. It is an international group with members from Holland and Australia.

“They have put a few books out with different co-authors and something inside me told me that I wanted to put my story out there.

Tracey, left, with two of her fellow co-authors after the ceremony at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in Kensington.

“Stronger Than Ever is about women who have had struggles and how they have overcome certain struggles and how they are building their businesses and, thus, becoming stronger than ever.

“I spoke about my early years and the struggles that I had within school and at home and there were some disclosures in the book that even some close family members didn’t know about.

“Opening up in the book, something took over my body. There was some stuff I had never disclosed before so it is a release and I am more confident about telling people.

“There are reasons to live and to keep going.”

The author’s next project involves writing some children’s books, despite being diagnosed with dyslexia while completing a masters degree in Autism Studies. She said:

