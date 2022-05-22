Liversedge artist's North Yorkshire seascapes on show at summer exhibition

Liversedge artist Josie Barraclough

Josie Barraclough's paintings reflect her individualistic interpretation of landscapes of the East coast in oil and mixed media.

Scarborough born but now working permanently from her Liversedge studio, Josie works in a naturalistic style, the inspiration for the work being evident in nature, including animal and plant life as well as landscape influences.

She has a feel for colour which explores vibrant shades using techniques of layering and scraping back to create texture which results in paintings that are vibrant, luminous and full of interest, enhanced by her preference to work outdoors.

On leaving Batley Art College, Josie entered the design and illustration profession, which took her work as far afield as the Australian rainforest.

Following a successful career in commercial art, Josie decided to follow the path of fine art, drawing on her experiences and Batley Art College training. This was done in conjunction with her dedication to art education - becoming head of art at Bradford Grammar School.

Josie exhibits on a regular basis and this will be her sixth showing at The Bingley Gallery, where the intimate setting presents an ideal environment for her paintings produced from sketches on location in North Yorkshire.

The pan tiled roofscapes of this area of the coast serve as a fascination and are a regular theme for Josie.