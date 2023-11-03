Liversedge artist Josie Barraclough set to showcase her new contemporary paintings at Christmas exhibition at The Bingley Gallery
Josie Barraclough, who studied at Batley College of Art and Bretton Hall, will be showing some of her new paintings at the Christmas exhibition at The Bingley Gallery from November 16 until December 31.
Her work is underpinned by her extensive travel and incorporates the beauty of nature.
Her past experience in textile design is evident in her use of pattern and colour, and she often uses layering techniques and collage in her work.
When she is not on location, Josie spends most of her time working in her Liversedge studio.
Her contemporary artwork which will be on show at the exhibition covers a variety of subject matter including flora, fauna, architecture and landscape.
The exhibition will be open from Monday to Sunday, 10am until 5pm each day.
For more information, visit www.thebingleygallery.com