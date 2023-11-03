News you can trust since 1858
Liversedge artist Josie Barraclough set to showcase her new contemporary paintings at Christmas exhibition at The Bingley Gallery

A former pupil and artist in residence at Heckmondwike Grammar School is promising a “colourful Christmas” as she prepares for her latest exhibition.
By Dominic Brown
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Josie Barraclough, who studied at Batley College of Art and Bretton Hall, will be showing some of her new paintings at the Christmas exhibition at The Bingley Gallery from November 16 until December 31.

Her work is underpinned by her extensive travel and incorporates the beauty of nature.

Her past experience in textile design is evident in her use of pattern and colour, and she often uses layering techniques and collage in her work.

Artist Josie Barraclough with some of her new paintingsArtist Josie Barraclough with some of her new paintings
Artist Josie Barraclough with some of her new paintings

When she is not on location, Josie spends most of her time working in her Liversedge studio.

Her contemporary artwork which will be on show at the exhibition covers a variety of subject matter including flora, fauna, architecture and landscape.

The exhibition will be open from Monday to Sunday, 10am until 5pm each day.

For more information, visit www.thebingleygallery.com

