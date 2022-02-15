Livefields music festival will return to Oakwell Hall this summer

Livefields music festival will be held at Oakwell Hall Country Park in Birstall on July 9

Featuring some of the UK’s top tribute acts, the festival is organised and run by The Liveroom events venue in Cleckheaton.

It will take place at the park in Birstall on Saturday, July 9.

The first event in 2019 proved very popular but the following year the festival had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It returned in 2021 with Don’t Stop Queen Now (Queen tribute) headlining the event last summer.

Dave Scriven, event organiser and part owner of The Liveroom, said: "2022 will be bigger and better than ever.

“We have an amazing line up of bands who will really get the crowd rocking. From the Antarctic Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys tribute) to local rock band Storm (who perform various rock and pop covers), Fleetwood Mac Tribute band, Go Your Own Way to Acoustic Skadom (local ska music cover band)."

Organisers are also proud to have teamed up with Andy’s Man Club, the men’s mental health charity, who are headline sponsors of the festival.

“We always look to help local charities with our events at both The Liveroom and Livefields,” Dave said.

“As well as the festival sponsorship we also host a weekly Andy’s Man Club meeting at the club in Cleckheaton on Monday evenings.”

In addition to the music, the festival will also feature fully licensed bars, various food outlets, face glitter and other stalls.