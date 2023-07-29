Live Cinema Weekender: Dewsbury Town Hall to host two nights of film and music in October

The Live Cinema Weekender, produced by Huddersfield-based Live Cinema UK in partnership with Kirklees Council as part of Kirklees Year of Music 2023, will see two of the UK’s top artists heading to Dewsbury on October 6 and 7.

On Friday, October 6, comedian and YouTube sensation Bo Burnham’s 2018 debut feature film “Eighth Grade” will have its soundtrack performed live, followed by a Q&A with composer Anna Meredith.

Saturday, October 7 will see multi award-winning DJ Yoda take to the turntables with a brand new AV show.

Dewsbury Town Hall

Performing a new spin on one of Hollywood’s most iconic directors, Quentin Tarantino, DJ Yoda returns to Kirklees for the first time since he performed in front of 9,000 people at the 2014 Festival of Light with his latest live show, fresh from a week-long run at Edinburgh Fringe.

Lisa Brook, artistic director of Live Cinema UK, said: “Live Cinema UK presents film events around the world but we’re still a Kirklees-based company.

"Being born and bred in Kirklees, I’m so proud to be bringing two of the very best examples of live cinema events to our home district.”

Coun Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for culture, said: “Kirklees Year of Music really has something for everyone, and these events are sure to appeal to movie and music lovers alike.

"Dewsbury Town Hall is a fantastic space for this live cinema experience.”