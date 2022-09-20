Litter Free Leeds is a voluntary community-led group with over 4,500 volunteers across the city who are passionate about keeping their local communities clean, tidy and litter free.

Taylor Wimpey, who has an ongoing housing development site on Leeds Road in Mirfield, was building new homes in the Cookridge area at the sold-out Moseley Green development, and gave the group £250 to pay for litter pickers for both adults and children.

The litter pickers are now being used across the Cookridge community by their group.

On Taylor Wimpey’s contribution to the community group, Litter Free Leeds Coordinator Sandra McLean said: “As a voluntary organisation we welcome donations to buy litter picking equipment for our volunteers so we are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for funding our new equipment.

“We work hard to be positive role models for the wider community and it’s great to see a big company like Taylor Wimpey take an interest in what we are doing.”

Ross Clarkson, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Groups like Litter Free Leeds make such a difference to their communities and it’s great to see so many people giving up their time to help out and show how much they care about where they live.

“We were happy to support them by funding the new equipment and we hope that their work encourages others to take more care of their local environment.”