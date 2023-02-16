The Bulldogs threw away a ten-point advantage at the start of the second half as the newly-promoted Lions roared back to claim a 30-16 victory on Sunday.

The result, and performance, has left Lingard with some tough decisions ahead of round three at Olympic Legacy Park.

“We have got some selection choices this week,” revealed the head coach. “Do we stick with people and give them the opportunity to make amends for that performance or do we go with people waiting in the wings, who are putting their hands up, and give them an opportunity?

“They are going to be the sort of dilemmas we have got. Do we let these people try to make amends or do we make changes straight away?

“We certainly need to compete better in all areas. There is not one area where we outfought Swinton. Every aspect of the competition needs to improve.

“We are hoping to have a few numbers back; Aidan McGowan and Dale Morton should be back and we can hopefully move Lucas Walshaw out of centre. We will have a few bodies back this week and get people back playing in the position that they’re accustomed to.”

On the prospect of playing a Sheffield side who came agonisingly close to beating Halifax at The Shay in their season-opener before defeating Barrow last weekend, Lingard said:

“Sheffield are a good team who have recruited really well. Anthony Thackeray has been around for a number of years now and he can win games on his own from anywhere on the park.

“They have had two tough games at the start of the season and were unlucky to lose to Halifax and then put in a convincing performance at Barrow – not many teams go up there and win. They seem to be more competitive than us.

“That is the question we will be asking of our players - are we going to go and be competitive or are we going to roll over like we did at the weekend?”

Asked if the Bulldogs could take comfort from the fact they have defeated the Eagles during the previous four encounters, Lingard admitted: