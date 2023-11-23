'Light Up A Life': The Kirkwood announces details of services in Dewsbury and Huddersfield where families can dedicate a light in memory of a loved one
Each year The Kirkwood invites people from across Kirklees and beyond to remember the special people in their lives by dedicating a light in tribute to their memory.
“Light Up A Life” gives people the chance to stop for a moment and reflect at a busy time of year.
A spokesperson for The Kirkwood said: “Following a series of special events, a beautiful tree at the heart of our gardens in Dalton is lit and continues to shine brightly throughout the festive period in memory of all those who have been remembered.
“’Light Up A Life’ offers an opportunity to reflect on the good times spent with people's loved ones and cherish their memory. It’s a time to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of those that are special to us.”
Richard Parkin attended last year's event to remember his father Antony, who died from cancer.
Richard said: "I believe it's important that these services are put on. I have been able to come here, support The Kirkwood and remember my dad."
The Kirkwood has confirmed the details of its “Light Up A Life” services, which will be held on the following dates.
Saturday, December 2 – The Kirkwood Gardens, Huddersfield.
Sunday, December 3 – The Kirkwood Gardens, Huddersfield.
Saturday, December 9 – Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury.
To find out more about the services, how to attend and make a dedication, visit www.thekirkwood.org.uk/how-you-can-help/campaigns/light-up-a-life