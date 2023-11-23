The Kirkwood will once again host its “Light Up A Life” services in Dewsbury and Huddersfield, giving people the chance to remember loved ones who are no longer with us.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each year The Kirkwood invites people from across Kirklees and beyond to remember the special people in their lives by dedicating a light in tribute to their memory.

“Light Up A Life” gives people the chance to stop for a moment and reflect at a busy time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for The Kirkwood said: “Following a series of special events, a beautiful tree at the heart of our gardens in Dalton is lit and continues to shine brightly throughout the festive period in memory of all those who have been remembered.

The Kirkwood tree lit up with lights dedicated to the memory of loved ones

“’Light Up A Life’ offers an opportunity to reflect on the good times spent with people's loved ones and cherish their memory. It’s a time to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of those that are special to us.”

Richard Parkin attended last year's event to remember his father Antony, who died from cancer.

Richard said: "I believe it's important that these services are put on. I have been able to come here, support The Kirkwood and remember my dad."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kirkwood has confirmed the details of its “Light Up A Life” services, which will be held on the following dates.

'Light Up A Life' gives people the chance to stop for a moment and reflect

Saturday, December 2 – The Kirkwood Gardens, Huddersfield.

Sunday, December 3 – The Kirkwood Gardens, Huddersfield.

Saturday, December 9 – Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury.