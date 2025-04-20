'Light breaks through even in the darkest of times': An Easter message from Rev Caroline Greenwood at Dewsbury Minster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Easter season is one that is bursting with new life everywhere we look.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remarkable weather that we have enjoyed recently has helped us all to be more aware of this and, when out and about, the joy of spring is visible on so many people’s faces.

Supermarkets abound with symbols of new life such as eggs and chicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Christians, this new life is an outward symbol of a deeper understanding of the new life that we have through Jesus’ death and resurrection.

Daffodils are among the joys of Spring. Photo: Richard Ponter

Jesus’ resurrection is not just a story of the past – it is a living promise for today. It speaks to everyone who is hurting, anxious and weary.

Through Jesus, we are given not only the hope of eternal life, but the assurance that God is with us in every trial.

Jesus’ rising from the dead tells us that death does not have the final word, that suffering is not the end, and that love has already triumphed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Easter, as we gather to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we are reminded of that unshakable hope and joy at the heart of our faith.

In a world marked by conflict, division and uncertainty – from wars overseas to the economic challenges felt here at home – Easter comes as a powerful reminder that light breaks through even in the darkest of times.

For Christians, Easter is the absolute bedrock of our belief – the moment that changed everything.

This hope is not passive; it moves us to action. It stirs compassion, inspires generosity and calls us to be bearers of peace in our homes, communities and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In times of global conflict and economic uncertainty, this message of resurrection is more vital than ever. It reminds us that we are not abandoned.

In Jesus, there is hope for restoration, healing and new beginnings – not just for individuals, but for communities and nations.

May this Easter season fill your heart with the joy of knowing Christ is risen. May His peace steady you, His love surround you, and His hope lead you forward.

And may we, as His people, be a reflection of His light in a world that longs for it.

He is risen indeed – hallelujah!