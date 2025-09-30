Life’s Vibrant Canvas: Liversedge artist exhibiting over 20 new works at Yorkshire gallery

By Adam Cheshire
Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
Josie Barraclough, an artist from Liversedge, is exhibiting over 20 pieces of new paintings at The Bingley Gallery.placeholder image
Josie Barraclough, an artist from Liversedge, is exhibiting over 20 pieces of new paintings at The Bingley Gallery.
An artist from Liversedge is exhibiting over 20 pieces of new paintings at The Bingley Gallery.

Josie Barraclough, a former pupil and artist in residence at Heckmondwike Grammar School, started producing artwork from an early age before going on to study at Batley College of Art and Bretton Hall.

Most Popular

Her work is characteristically experimental and painterly, and is inspired by travel and the natural world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josie’s new paintings, which were unveiled at The Bingley Gallery on Thursday, September 11, cover a diverse range of subject matter including landscape, flora and fauna, while elements of texture, collage and gold leaf result in a multi-faceted feel.

The exhibition, Life’s Vibrant Canvas, at The Bingley Gallery, on Park Road in Bingley, is open until Sunday, October 12. Opening times are Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

Related topics:LiversedgeYorkshireHeckmondwike Grammar School
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice