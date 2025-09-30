An artist from Liversedge is exhibiting over 20 pieces of new paintings at The Bingley Gallery.

Life’s Vibrant Canvas: Liversedge artist exhibiting over 20 new works at Yorkshire gallery
Josie Barraclough, a former pupil and artist in residence at Heckmondwike Grammar School, started producing artwork from an early age before going on to study at Batley College of Art and Bretton Hall.
Her work is characteristically experimental and painterly, and is inspired by travel and the natural world.
Josie’s new paintings, which were unveiled at The Bingley Gallery on Thursday, September 11, cover a diverse range of subject matter including landscape, flora and fauna, while elements of texture, collage and gold leaf result in a multi-faceted feel.
The exhibition, Life’s Vibrant Canvas, at The Bingley Gallery, on Park Road in Bingley, is open until Sunday, October 12. Opening times are Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.