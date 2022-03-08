Lidl reveals plans to open a second supermarket in Dewsbury

The Lidl store on Commercial Road, Dewsbury. The supermarket chain has revealed plans for a new store in Thornhill Lees. Photo: Google Earth

The supermarket chain, which already has a store on Commercial Road, has revealed draft proposals for another site on Forge Lane, Thornhill Lees, creating up to 40 new jobs.

The proposed multi-million pound investment would see the development of a new store offering Lidl’s produce to residents in the south Dewsbury area.

The new store would have a sales area of 1,372 square metres, including facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer style tills with dual packing, and customer toilets.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solar panels are included in the scheme with the overall design, in-keeping with Lidl’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The store would provide 101 car parking spaces, including six accessible spaces, two EV charging spaces and nine parent and child spaces. Cycle parking will also be provided close to the store entrance.

A Lidl GB spokesperson said: “We have been looking to bring a Lidl store to serve the communities to the south of Dewsbury and are delighted to have secured this site.

"We are very excited at the prospect of bringing a new store on Forge Lane and we hope that as many people as possible are able to join us for this public consultation.

"We look forward to sharing and discussing our plans with everyone.”