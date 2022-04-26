Lidl offers £22,500 'finder's fee' for new stores in Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike

The discount supermarket, which is investing £1.3billion in its expansion across 2021 and 2022, has revealed that it is offering a "finder’s fee" to members of the public who successfully identify suitable sites for new Lidl stores.

The fee is either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold purchase price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The news comes as Lidl publishes its annual list of locations across the country where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store developments.

Lidl is looking at 97 locations for new stores in Yorkshire, including Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike

The latest list includes a new store in Cleckheaton and a relocated Heckmondwike store.

In total, Lidl has identified a potential 97 sites around Yorkshire.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: “We know that the majority of British shoppers still love doing their shopping in person and we are as committed as ever to opening new stores and enhancing our existing ones.

"We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years.

"But there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need - a Lidl store.

"We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but we also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this.

"Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”

Since the beginning of 2022, Lidl has already opened 23 new stores across the country. In March 2022 it became the sixth largest supermarket in the UK.

Members of the public who know of potential sites are encouraged to check details against Lidl’s site requirements and contact the supermarket’s property team with further details.