The Rams, unbeaten at the top of League 1, are set to depart from the FLAIR Stadium at 8am on Saturday to ensure an early arrival in Penryn - a journey of 369 miles, which could take up to seven hours.

Asked if this could be the longest journey he will have embarked on during his career with the sport, Fin responded:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Definitely in this country, yes. It’s not a normal week. We’re travelling down early on Saturday so we can try and relax and get some blood back in our legs when we get there.

Liam Finn is simply wanting his side to ‘get the job done’ in Cornwall on Sunday, June 11 (kick off 1pm). (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“It’s more a case of going down there and getting the job done and making sure we find the best way to get ready for the games after that.

“It’s not ideal but they’re doing it every other week. Time will tell if it can be sustained or not, especially with part-time lads playing down there and the travelling back and forth.

“But, at the same time, that’s not really our concern. Our concern is to get prepared and go and get a job done in a one-off, sort of unique fixture, and make sure we handle it properly and make sure it doesn’t affect us in the weeks after.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long trip comes after the Rams had a weekend off following a stern test of fixtures in May, including back-to-back games with nearest challengers Doncaster and Oldham.

And Finn confirmed that club stalwart, Paul Sykes, will be the only player to have successive weekends off, as he misses the game with Cornwall through suspension.

“Everyone barring Sykesy should be available this week,” the head coach revealed. “I don’t think it warranted a suspension but, a club like ours, you can’t go throwing money around in a lottery of an appeal. He will sit out this week.

“He’s playing some really good rugby, well beyond his years, but it won’t do him any harm to not sit on a bus for hours there and back this weekend.