The Rams beat fellow League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets 38-18 at the FLAIR Stadium on Sunday after a one-sided first half saw them storm into a 20-0 lead.

However, the visitors did not disgrace themselves after the restart, as the teams drew the second half 18-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finn said: “I am really happy with the result. The performance in the second half was a little bit sketchy. We got a bit loose in that second half.

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn has revealed he was ‘really happy’ to see his side progress to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup after a 38-18 win over Rochdale Hornets.

“We started the game pretty well and we were pretty consistent with what we were doing. Physically we got on top and managed to turn it into points. We were really happy with the first half.

“Rochdale upped their game a little bit in the second half but it took a couple of sin-binnings for them to spark up a little bit. They went down to 12, then 11 men for a period and we started to get a bit loose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They took advantage of that and got a couple of quick tries to get them back in it on the scoreboard. We needed to tighten our game up at that point which we ended up doing for the last 15 minutes and got a couple more tries to make it look a little bit more convincing.

“However, it was good to give a few players some game time that haven’t played, or who have only played limited minutes so far. Overall I was happy.”

The win sees Dewsbury progress into the hat for the fourth round draw, which takes place at 6.00pm on Wednesday, March 15 - and there is still potential for a Heavy Woollen derby following Batley Bulldogs’ 60-0 victory over Wath Brow Hornets.

Asked on who he would like in the next round, Finn replied:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A home game would be nice due to the limited home games we have got this year. Other than that we will take what we are given.

“It would be interesting (against Batley). It would be a challenge for us because they have been the most consistent team in the Heavy Woollen district for a fair few number of years now.