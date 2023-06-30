Sykes, at 41 years of age, became only the second player in the club’s summer-era history to break the 1,000-point barrier with a try and four goals in last Friday’s 20-8 victory over Oldham.

And his head coach, Finn, believes there is still more to come from the experienced Dewsbury-born half-back, who joined the club in 2016.

“What a player he has been for so long,” Finn admired. “He wanted to do it for his hometown club at the back end of his career but I don’t think even he envisaged it being here so long at Dewsbury.

Liam Finn, left, has praised history-maker Paul Sykes ahead of Dewsbury Rams’ ‘unpredictable’ trip to Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday, July 2 (kick off 3pm). (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“I can’t ask for a better player. As a coach he just comes in and does the business. His toughness to still be playing at his age is exceptional. He deserves every accolade he gets and long may it continue.”

He added: “I don’t think Sykesy looks further than the next week’s game, which is one of the reasons why he is still playing and still enjoying it. If he decides he wants to play again next year then we need to find a spot for him because he is still doing the business for us.

“He is massive. At the start of the season, I said to George Collins, “It’s your shirt to lose, Sykesy has got two games where he can’t play, so if you perform, Sykesy has got to win it back off you.”

“By the time the season came round, Sykesy had a firm grip on the shirt and, other than suspension, he hasn’t looked like letting go of it.”

Asked about his thoughts on the prospect of facing a Midlands team who have only won twice all season, Finn said:

“Like a few teams, they are chopping and changing players with loans, dual reg and new signings. They have got a new coach who is trying to put his stamp on things and they are going to be unpredictable.

“They have had their ups and downs. They had a good game against Doncaster the other week but they’ll be disappointed with last Sunday (lost 60-10 at Workington Town).

“They will be looking to respond.