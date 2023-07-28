Dewsbury’s now head coach was the league’s player of the year when the invincible Rams won all of their 18 Championship 1 games in 2009 to be crowned champions in emphatic fashion, three years after helping them to the National League Two title, a competition which included Featherstone Rovers, Sheffield Eagles, Keighley Cougars and Barrow Raiders.

On-field success, however, has not materialised since - until now, with the Rams knowing that victory at Hunslet on Sunday, July 30 (kick off 3pm) will secure the third division title, 50 years on from their first, and only, top tier Championship triumph, which involved star players such as Mike Stephenson and Nigel Stephenson.

“It will mean everything because that is what we set out to do,” admitted Finn. “My remit as coach was, ultimately, by 2024 to be a Championship team again. That is what I want to deliver for the Dewsbury fans. These lads are exactly the same.”

The Rams in action against North Wales Crusaders last week. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

Comparing success as a coach to a player, which may come this Sunday at the South Leeds Stadium if the Rams can overcome second placed, and in-form, Hunslet, he said:

“It’s a bit different when you’re coaching. I’m more bothered about the lads getting the credit and enjoying it. If you’re lucky enough to play this game for ten years plus there isn’t a lot of time so you just need to enjoy it.

“A lot of the time your season can just fizzle out if you’re not involved in championship runs or the play-offs. You can’t take it for granted.

“But it’s a pretty grounded group that we’ve got and they’re just more bothered about beating Hunslet. Obviously the rewards for that are a lot bigger than just a win but we are going to have to be on it because they are the form team in the competition.”

Liam Finn, left, is just one win away from guiding Dewsbury Rams to a first title since 2009. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

He added: “They have got a good pack with some experience in there - a lot more experience than us in their team. Adam Ryder’s a strong ball carrier and they’ve also added a couple of good attacking half-backs. Myles Lawford, Dean’s son, seems to score every single game. We will have to be on our guard against Myles.