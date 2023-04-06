In arguably the shock of this season’s knockout competition, a spirited and brilliant performance, which included two tries from captain Reiss Butterworth, as well as efforts from Lewis Carr, Ollie Greensmith and Ronan Dixon, saw Dewsbury dump out the seven-times winners at the fourth round stage.

But Finn’s main focus now is their home fixture against Hunslet on Friday, kick off 3.00pm. He said:

“As a team, our end goal is promotion, so the key message for us is that Friday is a far more important game than Widnes.

“Hunslet are a decent team. It will be tough but we have got to do it again on Friday and then we can have a few days off. It is that simple. Sometimes a five day turnaround is easier because you don’t do an awful lot in a week.

“We have just got to get kitted up again on Friday and put another big effort in and then we can rest. It is a challenge for us but it is one that we are ready for and one that we need to be good for.

“They have got a few experienced heads, some really good ball carriers and they have got a bit of know-how, a bit of niggle and a bit of gamesmanship in their squad.

“Ultimately, they have got some players who know how to play rugby league and they will be a challenge. They have rested up for two weeks since their last game so they will be fresh and they will be ready to rip in against us and will obviously see us as an opportunity for a scalp due to us having a short turnaround.

Dewsbury Rams in action against Widnes Vikings last Sunday.

“We say it every week but it is the biggest game of the season.”

