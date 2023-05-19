News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

Liam Finn expecting ‘tougher’ assignment at Oldham following on from Rams' victory over Doncaster

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn is expecting a ‘tougher’ assignment at Oldham following on from their top-of-the-table-showdown victory over Doncaster.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

In a week where the club is honouring the Championship-title-winning heroes of 1973, Finn’s men made it eight wins out of eight last Sunday by beating their nearest rivals 26-12 to go four points clear at the top of League 1.

But Finn has insisted this Sunday’s test at The Vestacare Stadium, kick off 3pm, will be tougher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Doncaster are definitely the best team we have played so far but, in the circumstances, it will be tougher at Oldham as it’s a backer-upper. At this level you don’t get many of the top teams back-to-back, week-after-week which is a challenge for any team at any level.

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn is expecting a ‘tougher’ assignment at Oldham following on from their top-of-the-table-showdown victory over Doncaster. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn is expecting a ‘tougher’ assignment at Oldham following on from their top-of-the-table-showdown victory over Doncaster. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)
Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn is expecting a ‘tougher’ assignment at Oldham following on from their top-of-the-table-showdown victory over Doncaster. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)
Most Popular

“I expect Oldham to be at a very similar level to Doncaster. We have to back that result up. If we get the job done at Oldham we will have put ourselves in a strong position. We will be bang on halfway, so if we get to nine games and we have knocked Oldham off you can then plan for the rest of the season.

“If you end up on the negative side of the scoreline then you’re reassessing how you go about your next nine games.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oldham sit in third place, having won five of their opening six games. Doncaster are the only team to beat them in League 1 so far.

“They can play rugby and they are a really good rugby team,” confirmed Finn. “They are like a version of Salford. They can play from anywhere, they will play from anywhere, they will back their skill and they will challenge your defensive systems.

“They have got some really smart players who have been around. (Martyn) Ridyard has been class for nearly 20 years. (Greg) McNally is very similar. They are best mates and they know exactly how to play with each other. If those two get on the field they will be a massive challenge.”

Finn confirmed that Paul Sykes (hamstring) was taken off as a precaution against Doncaster but reported no other injury concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Finn ‘delighted’ as Dewsbury Rams remain unbeaten
Related topics:DoncasterDewsbury RamsOldhamLeague 1Salford