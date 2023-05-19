In a week where the club is honouring the Championship-title-winning heroes of 1973, Finn’s men made it eight wins out of eight last Sunday by beating their nearest rivals 26-12 to go four points clear at the top of League 1.

But Finn has insisted this Sunday’s test at The Vestacare Stadium, kick off 3pm, will be tougher.

He said: “Doncaster are definitely the best team we have played so far but, in the circumstances, it will be tougher at Oldham as it’s a backer-upper. At this level you don’t get many of the top teams back-to-back, week-after-week which is a challenge for any team at any level.

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn is expecting a ‘tougher’ assignment at Oldham following on from their top-of-the-table-showdown victory over Doncaster. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“I expect Oldham to be at a very similar level to Doncaster. We have to back that result up. If we get the job done at Oldham we will have put ourselves in a strong position. We will be bang on halfway, so if we get to nine games and we have knocked Oldham off you can then plan for the rest of the season.

“If you end up on the negative side of the scoreline then you’re reassessing how you go about your next nine games.”

Oldham sit in third place, having won five of their opening six games. Doncaster are the only team to beat them in League 1 so far.

“They can play rugby and they are a really good rugby team,” confirmed Finn. “They are like a version of Salford. They can play from anywhere, they will play from anywhere, they will back their skill and they will challenge your defensive systems.

“They have got some really smart players who have been around. (Martyn) Ridyard has been class for nearly 20 years. (Greg) McNally is very similar. They are best mates and they know exactly how to play with each other. If those two get on the field they will be a massive challenge.”

Finn confirmed that Paul Sykes (hamstring) was taken off as a precaution against Doncaster but reported no other injury concerns.

