The Rams made it seven wins from seven League 1 games following their 48-16 victory at London Skolars last Saturday.

And this weekend will be the first one of the season where Dewsbury - whose would-be opponents, West Wales Raiders, withdrew from the competition ahead of the new season - can see how the other teams - including joint-top side Doncaster who the Rams face on Sunday, May 14 - get on in their absence.

Finn said: “We get a couple of weeks now to prepare for Doncaster. We have got a weekend off. We are one of the few lucky teams who have managed to go week after week, eleven games in a row. It has been a good start to the season.

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn, left, has said that his table-topping players ‘deserve’ a weekend off from action.(Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“The lads are ready for a weekend off. They deserve it as they have worked hard and have been good. We are really positive.

“Other than Workington we haven’t played the best teams yet - they’re coming up in the next two games. It is a massive month for us.”

While it has certainly been a team effort which has seen the Rams remain unbeaten so far in the league, Finn praised captain Reiss Butterworth, second-rowers Matt Garside, who scored his first try of the season against the Skolars, and Brad Graham, as well as Connor Davies.

Finn said: “I think Reiss has got the potential to do whatever he wants. There is no real secret in why he is developing into a good player – it is because he works hard.

Captain Reiss Butterworth in action for Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“He deserves to keep on improving because he is always learning and always trying to get better. The more he plays, the faster that will happen.

“Gars has been outstanding this year. He has been exactly what we wanted. He has just come in, got his head down and worked hard and grafted as a back-rower.

“You can see that on the other side with Brad who is sort of mimicking that and doing a very similar job.

“You have then got Connor in there and those three have been really important for us all season and, especially for the next few weeks, they are going to be.”

Second-rower Matt Garside in action for Dewsbury Rams against Widnes Vikings in the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

