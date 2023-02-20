Dewsbury Rams made a promising start to life in League 1 thanks to a 38-18 victory over North Wales Crusaders.

Two tries apiece from debutants Owen Restall and Caelum Jordan, as well as efforts from Ollie Greensmith, Perry Whiteley and Brad Graham, ensured the two points for Liam Finn’s men.

The Rams, who were relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2022 season, however, got off to a nervy start at Widnes’ home ground, as the Crusaders opened the scoring through Owain Abel.

Dewsbury did not panic and slowly settled into the game and levelled the encounter when Restall grabbed his first of the afternoon to finish off a flowing move.

Ollie Greensmith in action against North Wales Crusaders

Greensmith edged the Rams ahead when he collected a Paul Sykes kick before the lead was extended by Jordan, who intercepted a North Wales attack on his own goalline and sprinted to the other end for a memorable debut try.

And there was still time for Whiteley, also making his first competitive appearance in a Rams shirt after signing from neighbours Batley Bulldogs, to touch down before the half-time hooter.

Two quick-fire tries at the start of the second half from Jordan and Graham put the Rams in supreme control, before Restall got his second of the afternoon after Taylor Pemberton had pulled one back.

Josh Lynch gave the scoreline a more respectable look but the Rams were never in danger of losing their opening game of the 2023 League 1 season.

Paul Sykes kicked five conversions in Dewsbury Rams' 38-18 victory at North Wales Crusaders.

Elsewhere in the division on Sunday, there were wins for Doncaster and Midlands Hurricanes, while Workington Town thrashed London Skolars 58-16 in the capital.

