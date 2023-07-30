League 1: Hunslet v Dewsbury Rams LIVE

News you can trust since 1858
Welcome to our live coverage of Dewsbury’s top of the table League 1 clash at Hunslet, where a win for the Rams will see them crowned champions.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 30th Jul 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST
The South Leeds Stadium, home of Hunslet

We’ll bring you the major updates from the South Leeds Stadium, as Dewsbury look to secure an instant return to the Championship following relegation last season, 50 years on from their sensational, and only, top-tier title success.

Show new updates
15:47 BST

Dewsbury, yet again...

...win the ball staright from the restart! Is there time for a response before the hooter?!

15:46 BST

Successful conversion

Beharrell makes no mistake from in front of the posts.

Hunslet 10-6 Dewsbury

15:45 BST

Out of nothing

The Rams, having seemed comfortable, concede a soft try just before half time.

15:44 BST

Ohhh no

Try - Hunslet 8-6 Dewsbury

15:44 BST

Great rugby all round

Butterworth, involved at the heart of everything this afternoon gets brought down in the middle. The ball is moved swiftly to the left hand side and Lewis Carr looks to be in but he is somehow tackled.

Hunslet 4-6 Dewsbury

15:40 BST

Hunslet have no answers

Dewsbury, despite the slender two-point advantage, are well on top and are keeping up this relentless pressure with the half time hooter approaching.

15:35 BST

Another close call

Graham thinks he is in again after being played in by Sykes but the referee isn’t happy. Still 4-6.

15:33 BST

CRUNCH

Paul Sykes, at the tender age of 41, smashes into a tackle! The Rams’ fans enjoyed that one! Even better, Dewsbury come away with the ball!

15:31 BST

Update

Brad Graham it was who barged over from close range in the far corner

Hunslet 4-6 Dewsbury

15:28 BST

Successful conversion!

Paul Sykes makes no mistake with the conversion. The Rams edge in front!

Hunslet 4-6 Dewsbury

