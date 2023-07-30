League 1: Hunslet v Dewsbury Rams LIVE
We’ll bring you the major updates from the South Leeds Stadium, as Dewsbury look to secure an instant return to the Championship following relegation last season, 50 years on from their sensational, and only, top-tier title success.
Dewsbury, yet again...
...win the ball staright from the restart! Is there time for a response before the hooter?!
Successful conversion
Beharrell makes no mistake from in front of the posts.
Hunslet 10-6 Dewsbury
Out of nothing
The Rams, having seemed comfortable, concede a soft try just before half time.
Ohhh no
Try - Hunslet 8-6 Dewsbury
Great rugby all round
Butterworth, involved at the heart of everything this afternoon gets brought down in the middle. The ball is moved swiftly to the left hand side and Lewis Carr looks to be in but he is somehow tackled.
Hunslet 4-6 Dewsbury
Hunslet have no answers
Dewsbury, despite the slender two-point advantage, are well on top and are keeping up this relentless pressure with the half time hooter approaching.
Another close call
Graham thinks he is in again after being played in by Sykes but the referee isn’t happy. Still 4-6.
CRUNCH
Paul Sykes, at the tender age of 41, smashes into a tackle! The Rams’ fans enjoyed that one! Even better, Dewsbury come away with the ball!
Update
Brad Graham it was who barged over from close range in the far corner
Hunslet 4-6 Dewsbury
Successful conversion!
Paul Sykes makes no mistake with the conversion. The Rams edge in front!
Hunslet 4-6 Dewsbury