League 1: Dewsbury Rams v Workington Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Dewsbury versus Workington Town at FLAIR Stadium, where a win for the Rams will see them crowned League 1 champions in front of their home fans.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Aug 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 14:11 BST
FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)
FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

This is Dewsbury’s second shot at trying to secure the title following their first defeat of the season at Hunslet last Sunday and we’ll bring you all of the major updates from the crucial encounter.

Show new updates
16:48 BST

That’s all from me!

Thank you for your company this afternoon. Congratulations Dewsbury! League 1 champions! How does that sound Rams fans?!

16:48 BST

Match report and reaction

A report will be online on the Reporter website soon, as well as reaction from Liam Finn (as well as a special 8-page supplement in the paper this coming Thursday - not to be missed!)

16:47 BST

Breaking news re trophy presentation

The Rams will NOT be presented with the League 1 trophy today! They will be presented with it at Doncaster later in the month!

16:45 BST

The Rams have done it! CHAMPIONS!

The Rams are getting an amazing reception by the Rams fans.

16:45 BST

What a second half!

What a performance from the Rams in the second half. A hat-trick from Andy Gabriel, plus efforts from Paul Sykes and Owen Restall to add to Ronan Dixon’s first half try. Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’ rings out around FLAIR Stadium.

16:44 BST

FULL TIME

DEWSBURY RAMS ARE LEAGUE 1 CHAMPIONS

Dewsbury 38-8 Workington

16:43 BST

“STAY OFF THE PLAYING FIELD"

Announcement over the tannoy for fans to stay off the field. The hooter is imminent!!

16:42 BST

Conversion

Sykes adds the two

Dewsbury 38-8 Workington

16:42 BST

TRRRRYYYY

The Rams have turned on the style! And it’s a hat-trick for Andy Gabriel after being played in by O’Connor.

Dewsbury 36-8 Workington

16:36 BST

Conversion

Sykes makes no mistake with the conversion.

Dewsbury 32-8 Workington

