League 1: Dewsbury Rams v Workington Town LIVE
This is Dewsbury’s second shot at trying to secure the title following their first defeat of the season at Hunslet last Sunday and we’ll bring you all of the major updates from the crucial encounter.
That’s all from me!
Thank you for your company this afternoon. Congratulations Dewsbury! League 1 champions! How does that sound Rams fans?!
Match report and reaction
A report will be online on the Reporter website soon, as well as reaction from Liam Finn (as well as a special 8-page supplement in the paper this coming Thursday - not to be missed!)
Breaking news re trophy presentation
The Rams will NOT be presented with the League 1 trophy today! They will be presented with it at Doncaster later in the month!
The Rams have done it! CHAMPIONS!
The Rams are getting an amazing reception by the Rams fans.
What a second half!
What a performance from the Rams in the second half. A hat-trick from Andy Gabriel, plus efforts from Paul Sykes and Owen Restall to add to Ronan Dixon’s first half try. Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’ rings out around FLAIR Stadium.
FULL TIME
DEWSBURY RAMS ARE LEAGUE 1 CHAMPIONS
Dewsbury 38-8 Workington
“STAY OFF THE PLAYING FIELD"
Announcement over the tannoy for fans to stay off the field. The hooter is imminent!!
Conversion
Sykes adds the two
Dewsbury 38-8 Workington
TRRRRYYYY
The Rams have turned on the style! And it’s a hat-trick for Andy Gabriel after being played in by O’Connor.
Dewsbury 36-8 Workington
Conversion
Sykes makes no mistake with the conversion.
Dewsbury 32-8 Workington