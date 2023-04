Can you spot yourself on a night out at Le Choix Bar in 2010?

Step back inside Le Choix Bar on Bradford Road and reminisce on some good old nights out in Batley back in 2010.

If you remember visiting Le Choix Bar in 2010, we might just have a photo of you dancing the night away.

Here are 40 photos taken by our photographer - do you recognise anyone?

1 . Nights out at Le Choix Bar in 2010 Dagna and Musta. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . Nights out at Le Choix Bar in 2010 Brian, Carla, Danny, Stu, Sharpy and Fordy. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . Nights out at Le Choix Bar in 2010 Laura and Kirsty. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4 . Nights out at Le Choix Bar in 2010 Dave, Danny, Steve, Dean, Craig, Paul and Becky. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 10