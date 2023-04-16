Lawrence Batley Theatre on the hunt for choir members in North Kirklees
Lawrence Batley Theatre is ‘proud’ to support the launch of a brand new South Asian Women’s choir, Song Geet, with free taster sessions in North Kirklees next month.
Working with actor, singer and Lawrence Batley Theatre Community Ambassador, Madiha Ansari and Sobia Bashir, food author and content creator, the theatre on Queen Street are preparing to launch a dedicated South Asian women’s choir later this year.
Once launched, this choir will be only the third choir of its kind in the UK.
Song Geet Choir’s aim is to provide a safe creative space for local people to reduce loneliness and isolation, whilst also lessen stress, depression and anxiety.
To make this a reality, this May choir leaders will tour community venues across North Kirklees offering free taster sessions.
They are looking for women of Hindu, Sikh and Muslim backgrounds to sing in Urdu, Punjabi, Gujrati, Pashto and Bengali.
The free taster events taking place in North Kirklees include:
- Tuesday, May 9 - 5pm to 6pm at Heckmondwike Library on Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike.
- Thursday, May 11 - 5pm to 6pm at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.
- Saturday, May 13 - 3pm to 4pm at Batley Library on Market Place, Batley.
- Sunday, May 14 - 1pm to 2pm at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.
- Monday, May 22 - 5pm to 6pm at Batley Library on Market Place, Batley.
- Tuesday, May 23 - 5pm to 6pm at Heckmondwike Library on Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike.
- Thursday, May 25 - 5pm to 6pm at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.
- Saturday, May 27 - 3pm to 4pm at Batley Library on Market Place, Batley.
- Sunday, May 28 - 1pm to 2pm at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.
To join in, you do not need to be able to speak all languages listed. There is also no need to book the taster sessions.
Following the taster sessions, the leaders will invite participants to rehearse together regularly in the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s new dedicated community space Ten Queen Street.
They will then work towards a headline performance in the Queen Street theatre’s courtyard on Sunday, August 6.
Thanks to support from Kirklees Year of Music all sessions are free to participants and the performance will also be free to attend.