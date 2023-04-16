Working with actor, singer and Lawrence Batley Theatre Community Ambassador, Madiha Ansari and Sobia Bashir, food author and content creator, the theatre on Queen Street are preparing to launch a dedicated South Asian women’s choir later this year.

Once launched, this choir will be only the third choir of its kind in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Song Geet Choir’s aim is to provide a safe creative space for local people to reduce loneliness and isolation, whilst also lessen stress, depression and anxiety.

Song Geet Choir members Parveen Kaur, Kirran Shah, Madiha Ansari, Sobia Bashir, Sarena Ayub, Rahela Rashid.

To make this a reality, this May choir leaders will tour community venues across North Kirklees offering free taster sessions.

They are looking for women of Hindu, Sikh and Muslim backgrounds to sing in Urdu, Punjabi, Gujrati, Pashto and Bengali.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free taster events taking place in North Kirklees include:

Tuesday, May 9 - 5pm to 6pm at Heckmondwike Library on Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike.

Thursday, May 11 - 5pm to 6pm at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.

Saturday, May 13 - 3pm to 4pm at Batley Library on Market Place, Batley.

Sunday, May 14 - 1pm to 2pm at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.

Monday, May 22 - 5pm to 6pm at Batley Library on Market Place, Batley.

Tuesday, May 23 - 5pm to 6pm at Heckmondwike Library on Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike.

Thursday, May 25 - 5pm to 6pm at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.

Saturday, May 27 - 3pm to 4pm at Batley Library on Market Place, Batley.

Sunday, May 28 - 1pm to 2pm at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.

Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield.

To join in, you do not need to be able to speak all languages listed. There is also no need to book the taster sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the taster sessions, the leaders will invite participants to rehearse together regularly in the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s new dedicated community space Ten Queen Street.

They will then work towards a headline performance in the Queen Street theatre’s courtyard on Sunday, August 6.

Thanks to support from Kirklees Year of Music all sessions are free to participants and the performance will also be free to attend.

Becky Atkinson, chief executive of Lawrence Batley Theatre, said: “Here at Lawrence Batley Theatre we are committed to making a difference to people’s everyday lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new choir will celebrate diverse talent from across our area and help Huddersfield to be an amazing place to live.

“We are striving to be the creative heart of Huddersfield and this opportunity will give those who are often excluded the chance to come together in a welcoming space and explore heritage through music.”